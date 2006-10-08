InNexus accord on novel antiviral antibodies

Vancouver, Canada-based InNexus Biotechnology has entered into a technology collaboration agreement to evaluate the use of its SuperAntibody Technology in combination with an antibody for the treatment of certain viral infections. InNexus will work with antibody therapeutic company EvoGenix, which is developing an improved version of the antiviral drug for clinical testing.

Jeff Morhet, chief executive of InNexus, commented: "if the technology proves to enhance antiviral activity as we expect, InNexus will participate in the development of a new generation of high-value therapeutic products."

"This collaboration is a strategic win for both companies. The combination of InNexus' technologies with our antiviral antibody has the potential to open up an entirely new market for potent antiviral therapies," commented Merilyn Sleigh, EvoGenix' chief executive.