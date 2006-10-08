InNexus accord on novel antiviral antibodies

Vancouver, Canada-based InNexus Biotechnology has entered into a technology collaboration agreement to evaluate the use of its SuperAntibody Technology in combination with an antibody for the treatment of certain viral infections. InNexus will work with antibody therapeutic company EvoGenix, which is developing an improved version of the antiviral drug for clinical testing.
Jeff Morhet, chief executive of InNexus, commented: "if the technology proves to enhance antiviral activity as we expect, InNexus will participate in the development of a new generation of high-value therapeutic products."
"This collaboration is a strategic win for both companies. The combination of InNexus' technologies with our antiviral antibody has the potential to open up an entirely new market for potent antiviral therapies," commented Merilyn Sleigh, EvoGenix' chief executive.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze