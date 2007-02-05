Innogenetics and AdnaGen in EU distribution deal

Belgian biotechnology firm Innogenetics NV and German counterpart AdnaGen say they have established a collaboration, under which they will distribute the latter's range of CE-certified diagnostic products in Europe. The accord covers AdnaTest kits for breast and colon cancer.

In addition, the companies have concluded a feasibility agreement to convert current gel-based AdnaTest products into an in vitro multiplex platform format, with Innogenetics retaining the option to exclusively license and commercialize the resulting assays. Financial terms were not disclosed.