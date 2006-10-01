Innogenetics options AdnaGen's prenatal testing technology

Ghent, Belgium-based drugmaker Innogenetics NV has entered into an exclusive option and evaluation agreement with AdnaGen AG of Langenhagen, Germany, on a technology to selectively and specifically isolate fetal red blood cells circulating in maternal blood. This technology may facilitate prenatal testing since it could allow DNA testing on fetal red blood cells through the simple use of a blood sample taken from the mother. The technology will be evaluated by Innogenetics and, if validated, could be developed into a commercial diagnostic product for prenatal testing.

Prenatal testing is becoming increasingly important for diverse reasons including screening for potential genetic or congenital disorders. The increased need for such testing is also linked to the increasing age at which women give birth and the associated risk for congenital defects. Prenatal molecular diagnosis is now performed on material obtained following invasive techniques, such as chorion biopsy and amniocentesis. Invasive technologies carry an inherent risk for miscarriage or intra-amniotic infection.