Saturday 15 March 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Insilico Medicine

A clinical-stage generative artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company integrates AI, automation, and robotics to accelerate drug discovery and development. Its proprietary AI platform, Pharma.AI, utilizes generative models, reinforcement learning, and multimodal foundation models to identify novel drug targets and optimize molecular designs.

Insilico’s drug discovery pipeline spans multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, autoimmune diseases, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases, and aging-related conditions. The company’s most advanced candidate, Rentosertib (ISM001-055) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), has shown promising Phase IIa trial results, demonstrating favorable safety and dose-dependent efficacy.

In March 2025, Insilico secured $110 million in Series E financing, led by Value Partners Group with strong participation from both new and existing investors. The funding will support the expansion and refinement of Insilico’s AI models, automated R&D labs, and the clinical advancement of Rentosertib and other AI-driven drug candidates. Insilico has also established multiple high-value partnerships and licensing agreements, securing over $2.1 billion in out-licensing deals with Fosun Pharma, Exelixis, and Menarini, while also engaging in collaborations worth $1.4 billion with Sanofi, Saudi Aramco, Therasid Bioscience, and others.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Insilico Medicine News

Insilico takes in $110 million for AI-driven pipeline
13 March 2025
Menarini and Insilico in new agreement
15 January 2025
AI-focused Insilico secures $100 million in series E round
8 January 2025
Can AI help biopharma identify the next blockbuster?
2 December 2024
More Insilico Medicine news >


Today's issue

Fosun Pharma to sell hospital group stake for $124 million
Pharmaceutical
Fosun Pharma to sell hospital group stake for $124 million
14 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ellipses Pharma: the drug development model that minimizes risk
14 March 2025
Biotechnology
First IGF-1R antibody for thyroid eye disease in China
14 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA selects vaccines for 2025-2026 US influenza season
14 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK to abolish NHS England in major restructuring
14 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Rate of pharma’s UK payments ‘undermining’ life sciences ambitions
14 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Azurity Pharma buys Covis
14 March 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze