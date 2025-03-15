Insilico Medicine

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company integrates AI, automation, and robotics to accelerate drug discovery and development. Its proprietary AI platform, Pharma.AI, utilizes generative models, reinforcement learning, and multimodal foundation models to identify novel drug targets and optimize molecular designs.

Insilico’s drug discovery pipeline spans multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, autoimmune diseases, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases, and aging-related conditions. The company’s most advanced candidate, Rentosertib (ISM001-055) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), has shown promising Phase IIa trial results, demonstrating favorable safety and dose-dependent efficacy.

In March 2025, Insilico secured $110 million in Series E financing, led by Value Partners Group with strong participation from both new and existing investors. The funding will support the expansion and refinement of Insilico’s AI models, automated R&D labs, and the clinical advancement of Rentosertib and other AI-driven drug candidates. Insilico has also established multiple high-value partnerships and licensing agreements, securing over $2.1 billion in out-licensing deals with Fosun Pharma, Exelixis, and Menarini, while also engaging in collaborations worth $1.4 billion with Sanofi, Saudi Aramco, Therasid Bioscience, and others.