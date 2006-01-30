Inspire halts ophthalmic drug trials

USA-based Inspire Pharmaceuticals, a specialist developer of medications for unmet medical needs, says it has stopped two Phase II trials of INS37217 (denufosol tetrasodium intravitreal injection) following poor efficacy findings during the drug's assessment as a treatment for macular edema.
The first study, which enrolled 12 patients with persistent macular edema associated with uveitis, did not demonstrate an improvement in either reduction in retinal thickness or improvement in visual acuity. The second study, which was designed to assess the compound in patients with PMA following cataract surgery was discontinued by the firm following a lack of patient enrollment.
Christy Shaffer, Inspire's president, said that the decision to suspend its retinal program was taken following its recent portfolio review, when the firm decided to concentrate resources on programs with higher potential value. The company added that it would continue to monitor patients who had taken part in the aborted study for a period of one year to ensure safety.
