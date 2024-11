Company Overview

Instil’s lead asset, IMM2510, is a novel and differentiated PD-L1xVEGF bispecific antibody in development for the treatment of multiple solid tumor cancers. As of Q3 2024, IMM2510 has completed a dose-escalation clinical trial for advanced solid tumors and demonstrated multiple responses including patients with squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who previously failed PD-1 inhibitors.