Instruction for changing payment details for your online payment for the Pharma Letter subscription

Change card/contact details or cancelling subscription

Find your details from shopper@worldpay.com emails you would have received

One email will contain your username & another your password (sent separately for security)

Visit https://secure.worldpay.com/fp/jsp/common/login_shopper.jsp & fill in form

Can’t find your emails?

Contact Worldpay support. You will need your FuturePay agreement ID

Where can I find my FuturePay agreement ID?

Find these details on your order confirmation payment emails:

Monthly subscribers - will have a monthly email from orders@worldpay.com

Annual subscribers - will have an annual email from

orders@worldpay.comOr on your invoice from the Pharma Letter

Alternatively email subscriptions@thepharmaletter.com

Can’t update your details on Worldpay?

Contact the The Pharma Letter on subscriptions@thepharmaletter.comfor payment alternatives

What are the payment alternatives?

PayPal payment through a PayPal link sent to you from our accounting department

Invoice sent directly to your institution for payment.

See the guide below for example emails & step by step screenshots

Email from username

This is an example of an email that you should have received from Worldpay via shopper@worldpay.com:

Email containing password

This is an example of an email that you should have received from Worldpay via shopper@worldpay.com:

Worldpay shopper login page

When you arrive at this page, you should enter the username and password login details provided by Worldpay in the email from shopper@worldpay.com:

Welcome dashboard

Once you log in, please click on the agreement ID number provided by Worldpay:

Cancellation of future agreement

On this page, you will be able to cancel your subscription agreement, which will cease automatic payments for your subscription.

You can also update or change your credit card details as well as contact details.

Update contact details

Click on change contact details and you should be presented with this page.

Update card details

You should be presented with this page when you click change payment details.

No success with updating changes on Worldpay

If you are unsuccessful in updating your details on Worldpay, you can contact us at The Pharma Letter for payment alternatives. This could be a PayPal payment through a PayPal link sent to you from our accounting department, or we could bill your institution for payment.

Email: subscriptions@thepharmaletter.com








