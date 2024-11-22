INTEGRATED HEALTH PLAN FOR SPAIN IN 93

The integrated health plan that is featured in Spain's General Law on Health should be brought into effect next year, according to the Spanish Minister of Health, Jose Antonio Grinan.

The interter-ritorial council for the national health system in Spain has recently approved the proposal to elaborate certain strategic objectives that would be implemented through coordination of the various health plans of the autonomous regions, and other elements which would be crucial to the formulation and approval of the integrated plan itself.

The objectives will include: