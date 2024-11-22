International Expansion By Ciba

Ciba of Switzerland's eye care business, Ciba Vision, along with the Ciba-Geigy Foundation for Cooperation with Developing Countries, has announced a five-year program, valued at around 3.5 million Swiss francs ($3 million), to contribute significantly to training for eye care professionals in China and safeguard the optical health of Chinese contact lens wearers.
The company is also understood to be looking at making India a sourcing base for its global requirements, with plans for clinical research and the introduction of a new range of over-the-counter drugs.
Alex Krauer, chairman of Ciba, recently spent two days visiting the country for discussions on expansion of the business in India, according to local reports. Ciba's generic business, Geneva, may source its requirements in India, Mr Krauer is reported to have indicated.
