Interneuron Completes CPEC/Bucindolol Buy

Interneuron Pharmaceuticals has completed the acquisition of Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Engineering Consultants, and in so doing has gained rights to develop bucindolol, a beta antagonist in advanced clinical testing for the therapy of heart failure.

The National Institutes of Health and Veterans Administration have already committed multi-million dollar funding for the Phase III Beta Blocker Evaluation of Survival Trial (BEST) with the drug, which is scheduled to begin in 1995 and is expected to include approximately 3,000 patients at several centers across the USA. Interneuron itself has also committed $2 million to the trial.

Bucindolol was selected for inclusion in the BEST studies "because of its unique action on the heart muscle, which differentiates it from other marketed or investigational beta blockers," according to Interneuron chief executive Glenn Cooper. To manage development of bucindolol, Interneuron formed a wholly-owned subsidiary, Intercardia, in June.