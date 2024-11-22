Investment In Argentina Continues

Argentina will continue to receive investment from the USA despite the continuing problems with its adoption of new patent legislation, according to former US Treasury secretary Nicholas Brady, speaking during the latest round of business talks with Argentina. Investment in the country is being made by Darby Overseas Investment.

Mr Brady recently condemned the arguments made by multinational companies regarding the adoption of monopolistic patent protection, and said the policy at Darby is independent of the US government. Argentina's new patent legislation currently awaits a corrective law (Marketletters passim).