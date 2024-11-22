Iranian Medical Data Bank

A sophisticated medical data bank and information center has been inaugurated this month in north-eastern Iran, as part of a joint project between the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the Mashhad Medical Sciences University, reports the IRNA news agency. The center will provide medical information for the treatment of patients in health centers and hospitals in Iran and neighboring countries.

The center's computer system is to be connected to the world medical science networks, and physicians will be able to telephone the center and access information from laser discs. The center cost 300 million rials ($80 million) to construct.