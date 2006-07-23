Friday 22 November 2024

Irish medicines bill to be cut 300M euros

23 July 2006

As a result of an agreement reached recently between the Health Services Executive of Ireland and the country's pharmacists, the state medicines bill is expected to be reduced 300.0 million euros ($382.1 million). Tnaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) and Minister for Health Mary Harney said this is an important step in affording the best medicines for Irish patients.

Under the terms of the deal, which will run until 2010, a wider basket of European Union countries will be used for the pricing of new drugs and medicines coming off patent and cutting costs for hospitals. At present, Ireland spends an estimated 1.8 billion euros a year on medicines, and this figure is increasing at an annual rate of over 14%. The HSE estimates that the new agreement will reduce annual drug price increases to around 6%.

More savings sought

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze