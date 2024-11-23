Isis Drops Genital Wart Treatment

Antisense specialist Isis Pharmaceuticals has decided to withdraw its human papilloma virus inhibitor ISIS 2105 from development, after lackluster results were seen in a Phase II trial of the drug as a surgical adjuvant for patients with genital warts.

The study indicated a trend towards fewer recurrences of genital warts when multiple doses of ISIS 2105 were administered along with cryosurgery, but this was not deemed compelling enough to continue the program. Going on would require the development of a sustained-release formulation, and given that new market research data is downplaying the market potential of such a drug, this was not considered a wise investment.