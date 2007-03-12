IsoTis' 4th-qtr net loss widens to $4.3M

USA-based biosurgery company IsoTis says that its loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2006 widened to $4.3 million from $2.7 million for the comparable period last year, as net loss reached $6.6 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, versus $1.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share.

However, the Irvine, California-headquartered firm noted that its revenue during the period totaled $9.9 million, a 15% increase over fourth-quarter 2005. IsoTis says that its key highlights last year included: a US patent award for Accell technology; the sale of dental assets to Keystone Dental Inc for $7.4 million; a $5.0 million credit line is secured from SVB Silicon Valley Bank; and a private label agreement with Alphatec Spine.