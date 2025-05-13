Tuesday 13 May 2025

ISPE Biotechnology Conference

Visit event website
2 June 20253 June 2025
Massachusetts, USAThe Westin Boston Seaport District
Convening leading professionals from pharma and biopharma manufacturing, technology providers, academia, and international regulatory bodies.

The conference aims to address the evolving landscape of biotechnology product development and manufacturing, focusing on innovative pharmaceutical products such as biosimilars, bio-betters, cell and gene therapies, Advanced Therapeutic Medicinal Products (ATMPs), and mRNA-based treatments. 


Key Topics Include:

  • Digital transformation in biopharmaceutical manufacturing
  • Process intensification and continuous manufacturing
  • Sustainability in biotech production
  • Product technology transfer and operational readiness
  • Advanced analytics and quality management


Conference Highlights:

  • Over 60 expert speakers and 19+ hours of educational content
  • Expo Hall featuring 50+ exhibitors
  • Networking opportunities with 5+ dedicated hours
  • Access to on-demand content for 90 days post-conference
  • Facility tours of Takeda’s Lexington facility and ElevateBio 


Company Spotlight

Cidara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. The firm is applying its proprietary Cloudbreak platform to develop antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases.




