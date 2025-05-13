ISPE Biotechnology Conference

The conference aims to address the evolving landscape of biotechnology product development and manufacturing, focusing on innovative pharmaceutical products such as biosimilars, bio-betters, cell and gene therapies, Advanced Therapeutic Medicinal Products (ATMPs), and mRNA-based treatments.





Key Topics Include:

Digital transformation in biopharmaceutical manufacturing

Process intensification and continuous manufacturing

Sustainability in biotech production

Product technology transfer and operational readiness

Advanced analytics and quality management





Conference Highlights:

Over 60 expert speakers and 19+ hours of educational content

Expo Hall featuring 50+ exhibitors

Networking opportunities with 5+ dedicated hours

Access to on-demand content for 90 days post-conference

Facility tours of Takeda’s Lexington facility and ElevateBio



