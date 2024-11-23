Israel's Drug Patent Laws Slammed By US Congressman

Patent regulations in Israel are hurting both Israeli drugmakers and USconsumers because they prevent generic drug manufacturers not based in the USA from carrying out research on original products before patent protection expires, says US Congressman Charles Schumer, reported in the Jerusalem Post. Mr Schumer claims that "generic drugs have been a godsend," and notes that they can cost up to 20 times less than the patented originals.
The US (research-based) pharmaceutical industry puts pressure on the government and doctors to hinder the release of generic drugs, and the USA also puts pressure on other countries to legislate against generics, he said. He noted that Israeli drugmaker Teva, which is a major generics group, has been lobbying for a change in the patent laws.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze