Israel's GHF Settles Drug Supply Debts

In Israel, the General Health Fund has reached a collective agreement with local manufacturers and importers by which it will settle all its debts to them. The settlement is apparently to be carried out with immediate effect, and involves a 10.5% discount.

However, the Marketletter's local correspondent points out, the agreement does not cover Teva (Marketletter January 1 & 8) and Agis, which have reached separate deals with the GHF. The GHF owed Agis NIS78.3 million.

Industry sources say the total settlement involves the payment of about NIS550 million (around $180 million), which represents about 36% of the total annual turnover in the Israeli market.