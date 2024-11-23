Israel's GHF Settles Drug Supply Debts

In Israel, the General Health Fund has reached a collective agreement with local manufacturers and importers by which it will settle all its debts to them. The settlement is apparently to be carried out with immediate effect, and involves a 10.5% discount.
However, the Marketletter's local correspondent points out, the agreement does not cover Teva (Marketletter January 1 & 8) and Agis, which have reached separate deals with the GHF. The GHF owed Agis NIS78.3 million.
Industry sources say the total settlement involves the payment of about NIS550 million (around $180 million), which represents about 36% of the total annual turnover in the Israeli market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze