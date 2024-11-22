Italian Govt Eyes Health Sector For Savings

Italy's government is eyeing the state health system as a major source of savings, as it tries to put in place the 1996 financial bill aimed at cutting the state budget deficit by some 32,500 billion lire ($19 billion) next year. Work towards the 1996 budget is now strongly underway after the summer break, as Lamberto Dini's government aims to present it to parliament by mid-September.
Talks are underway among ministers with experts, unions and industrialists. Government experts point to the health sector as one of the few places where the state can produce some of the 16,000 billion lire ($10 billion) spending cuts which the government pledges. The remaining 16,500 billion lire needed to keep the deficit under 109,400 billion lire will come from extra revenues, including some taxation.
Health measures being discussed include extending nationwide the ticket, or patient contribution, which some regions already apply for emergency services by hospitals. Other measures under consideration include a hike on the ticket on prescriptions. No set figure from such measures has yet been circulated, nor consideration of any impact they might have on inflation and the pharmaceutical industry.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze