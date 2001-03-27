Italy's Chiesi sees 2000 sales grow 12%, forecasts 20% for 2001

Chiesi Pharmaceutical of Italy says that net sales for 2000 reached arecord 747 million lire ($345.7 million), a rise of 12% on the previous year. This increase, it says, was fuelled by the development of the group's products by affiliates in Europe, Latin American, Asia and Africa as well as its own exports. For the current year, the company is forecasting growth of 20%.

Sales in Italy outperformed the market, which Chiesi says confirms the consolidation of the antiasthma line, for which it is a market leader. Cardiovascular drugs, which represent almost 25% of sales in Italy, specialist and hospital products for neonatal respiratory diseases, anti-Parkinson's and ulcerative colitis drugs were also up.