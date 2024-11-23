Italy's Ex-Health Minister Interrogated

Italy's former Health Minister Francesco de Lorenzo was this month held for nine hours in the Neapolitan jail of Poggioreale, under interrogation concerning the bribes scandal involving the Health Ministry and drug companies.
Mr De Lorenzo, indicted and held on 97 counts, was questioned about kickbacks by companies seeking price increases or the registration of new drugs, and the bribes paid by the drug industry association Farmindustria to avoid cuts in state spending for drugs under the public health service. Other counts involve kickbacks from advertising firms and illicit contributions to the electoral campaign and Mr De Lorenzo's political party (Liberal).
Mr De Lorenzo reportedly admitted only to breaking the law banning undisclosed financing to political parties, denying all other charges. His lawyers have asked that he be released from jail, or alternatively granted house arrest.
