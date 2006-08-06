J3C encouraged by Japan's "embracing" the use of CDISC

The Japan CDISC Coordinating Committee (J3C) held its second annual CDISC Japan Interchange in Tokyo, July 11-13. The group, which is part of the Austin, Texas, USA-based Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium, is a non-profit organization, whose mission is to develop and support global, platform-independent data standards that enable information system interoperability to improve medical research and related areas of health care. The CDISC's main project, the described data standard, bears the same name.
The J3C reports that all indicators show that "the interest and activities associated with CDISC standards have increased dramatically since last year's J3C event."
80% more attendees than in 2005
