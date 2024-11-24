Jade Biosciences

Company Overview

Jade is the fourth company founded on discovery-stage assets from Paragon, following in the footsteps of Apogee Therapeutics, Spyre Therapeutics, and Oruka Therapeutics.

In August 2024, upon its launch, Jade announced the closing of an $80 million financing led by Fairmount and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners with participation by Deep Track Capital, Driehaus Capital Management, Franklin Templeton, RTW Investments, and Braidwell LP. The funding will be used to support Jade's plans to develop targeted therapies for indications with high unmet need across inflammation and immunology.

Jade is headquartered in Waltham, MA.