JAMA study slams trial safety reports

A study of drug trials covering seven major therapeutic categories hasfailed to produce a single example of "satisfactory" safety reporting, according to a report published in the January 23 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association (2001;285:437-443).
The study, conducted by John Ionnidis of Tufts University School of Medicine and Joseph Lau of the New England Medical Center, examined a total of 192 drug trials, each of which had enrolled no fewer than 100 patients. They found that only 39% of the studies had reported the trialled drug's adverse effects adequately and, while 75% of the reports had noted the number of patients who withdrew from the study as a result of the product's toxicity, only 46% gave the specific reasons for their withdrawal.
The authors also comment that, despite the enormous amounts of safety and adverse-effects data collected by most high-quality trials, medical journals typically devote only one-third of a page to safety information. This is equal to the space which journals typically give to listing contributors' names and affiliations, they say.
The authors also comment that, despite the enormous amounts of safety and adverse-effects data collected by most high-quality trials, medical journals typically devote only one-third of a page to safety information. This is equal to the space which journals typically give to listing contributors' names and affiliations, they say.
