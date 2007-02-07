Japan five-year plan

Japan's Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, an advisory panel to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (chaired by the Premier himself), has submitted a recommendation entitled, The Basic Policies for Economic and Fiscal Reform 2007. The Abe Cabinet will now tackle several issues based on these.
The recommendation contains the main points mentioned in The Five-year Strategic Plan for Creating Innovative Drugs and Medical Devices, which were compiled and announced by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in April (Marketletter May 7), in order to enhance innovation and to boost international competitiveness.
The five-year plan proposes, among other things: accelerating drug approval reviews and improving their quality; improving the infrastructure and conditions of clinical trials; promoting appropriate evaluation of innovative drugs and medical devices; promoting the use of generic drugs; and reforming the National Health Insurance drug pricing system.
