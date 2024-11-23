Japan Names New Health Vice-Minister

Takehiko Yamaguchi, head of the Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare's Health Insurance Bureau,has been named Health Vice-Minister in succession to Nobuhara Okamitsu,who has resigned over allegations that he improperly received favors from the operator of a chain of nursing homes (Marketletter November 25),

Mr Okamitsu continues to deny wrong-doing. He is quoted as saying the claims are untrue, and that he will prepare documents to defend himself. Hiroshi Koyama, who was arrested on November 18 for bribing a former MHW official, says he paid Mr Okamitsu 60 million yen ($537,900) and also provided other favors. Other MHW officials are being investigated in connection with this case.

In another unrelated bribery case, Japanese police have arrested Ryuji Kaji, a lecturer at Kyoto University Hospital, for accepting money from Allergan KK in connection with clinical trials for a drug to treat dystonia. Mr Kaji denies charges that he provided favorable results for the drug in order to accelerate the approval process, although two of the three Allergan employees who were also arrested have admitted to the bribery charges.