Japan Plans Patent Law Amendment

Japan's Patent Office plans to submit an amendment to the patent lawnext January so that it can raise maximum fines for infringements from 5 million yen to 100 million yen ($860,070) or more.
Agency officials told the Kyodo News Service that this would help motivate domestic companies to invest in R&D.
The Office is also considering reviewing the formula for assessing damages paid by companies infringing patent rights, to pave the way for patent-right holders to seek higher damages in civil law suits.
