Japan's leading CRO gains marketing services license

CMIC, a Tokyo, Japan-based contract research organization, says it has recently obtained a prescription drug marketer license. This allows CMIC, as a designated marketing license holder, to provide pharmaceutical product marketing services to foreign pharmaceutical companies who wish to market their products in addition to the existing services of conducting clinical trials.
In Japan, the revised Pharmaceutical Affairs Law which came into effect in April 2005, requires foreign pharmaceutical manufacturers without a presence there to designate a drug market license holder when they file a New Drug Application for their products with the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. The license holder can be given an approval by product. So far, CMIC has served as an in-country caretaker of clinical trials.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze