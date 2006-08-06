Japan's medical costs rose 3.1% in 2005

In other news, the MHLW has announced that Japan's medical costs (excluding costs for patient self-payment) increased an estimated 3.1% or 970.0 billion yen ($8.44 billion) to 32,400.0 billion yen in 2005, compared to the previous year because there were no medical fee revision and any reform of the health systems in 2005.
By category of medical service, dispensing costs increased 8.7% to 4,600.0 billion yen in 2005 compared to a year ago, as medical treatment costs increased 2.2% to 27,800.0 billion yen. By category of health insurance coverage, employee health insurance and the national health insurance (self-employed, farmers and fishermen) increased 1.2% and 0.9% to 9,400.0 billion yen and 8,100.0 billion yen in 2005 versus the previous year, respectively. Health insurance for the elderly rose 5.7% to 13,500.0 billion yen in 2005.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze