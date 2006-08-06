Japan's medical costs rose 3.1% in 2005

In other news, the MHLW has announced that Japan's medical costs (excluding costs for patient self-payment) increased an estimated 3.1% or 970.0 billion yen ($8.44 billion) to 32,400.0 billion yen in 2005, compared to the previous year because there were no medical fee revision and any reform of the health systems in 2005.

By category of medical service, dispensing costs increased 8.7% to 4,600.0 billion yen in 2005 compared to a year ago, as medical treatment costs increased 2.2% to 27,800.0 billion yen. By category of health insurance coverage, employee health insurance and the national health insurance (self-employed, farmers and fishermen) increased 1.2% and 0.9% to 9,400.0 billion yen and 8,100.0 billion yen in 2005 versus the previous year, respectively. Health insurance for the elderly rose 5.7% to 13,500.0 billion yen in 2005.