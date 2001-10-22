Japan's Sosei raises 800 million yen

Sosei Co, a Japanese biopharmaceutical company, has raised 800 millionyen ($6.5 million) in a latest round of financing that follows an earlier fundraising from venture capitals and institutions at home and the west last year, bringing the total amount raised to over 1.50 billion yen. It will use the proceeds for drug development and to strengthen its management team. New investors include Nomura Securities, Japan Asia Investment, Tudor Capital, Intec, Nihon Trim, Crescendo Venture Capital, Shin Nihon Jitsugyo and Asahi Life Capital.
Sosei says it has "secured core products" via its drug re-profiling project, in-licensing late-stage compounds and through its internal R&D programs in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies and universities. The firm currently has one compound in clinical trials and will shortly initiate studies of another.
Resurrecting dead compounds
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze