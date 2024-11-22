JAPAN SEES RECORD RISE IN HIV/AIDS

Five new cases of AIDS, and 53 of HIV infection were reported to the Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare's AIDS Surveillance Committee in January-February this year, bringing the total cases in the country to 2,466.
The increase is the highest for new cases of both HIV and AIDS since the total passed 50 in July/August 1991. It also reports the highest number of people becoming infected in Japan at 16, compared with 26 infected overseas.
One person died from AIDS during the January-February 1992 period, bringing the total number of AIDS-related deaths in Japan to 238.
