Japanese drugstore generic drug research

In the backdrop of the Japanese government's promotion of the use of copycat drugs, even a health insurance drugstore chain, Nihon Chouzai, has announced its intention to establish a generic drugs research institute via its drug manufacturing subsidiary.

Chouzai, with annual sales of 6.25 billion yen ($59.1 million) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2007, will focus on developing its generic drug business through its subsidiary, Nihon Generic, increasing the number of products from 170 to 230 within fiscal year 2007.

The group intends to achieve this goal by launching the subsidiary's in-house developed drugs and establishing Nihon Generic's pharmaceutical biochemical research institute. In addition, the unit intends to conduct research on new delivery systems, such as products for injection, making an entrance into the injectable preparation market an option for the future.