Japanese Pharma, Other Health Exports In 1993

Japanese exports of pharmaceuticals, medical devices and other health care products increased 7% in calendar year 1993 to total approximately $4.23 billion, according to figures published by the Japan Medical Products International Trade Association.

Exports of pharmaceuticals by Japanese manufacturers advanced 5.9% to $1.72 billion during the year, while those of crude drugs were up 5.8% at $10.64 million, medical equipment and instruments advanced 7.5% to $2.38 billion and dental equipment and materials increased 16.3% to $117.13 million. In contrast, exports of surgical dressings declined 19.5% to $6.22 million.

In terms of the leading markets, Japanese exports of health care products to Africa showed the biggest rise last year, increasing 28.3% to $57 million, while exports to Australia and Oceania were up 16.9% to $178.5 million, sales to North and Central America rose 10.9% to $1.30 billion, to Europe they were up 5.1% at $1.63 billion, to Asia and the Middle East they rose 4.4% to $1.06 billion, and to South America, exports advanced 1.5% to $98.17 million.