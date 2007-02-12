Jazz Pharma licenses Luvox in USA

Belgian group Solvay Pharmaceuticals and USA-based drugmaker Jazz Pharmaceuticals have established an agreement which grants the latter marketing rights to the an extended-release formulation of the former's drug Luvox (fluvoxamine maleate) in the USA. The deal is contingent on Food and Drug Administration approval.

Solvay explained that the New Drug Application it submitted to the FDA in April 2006 requests clearance for use of the product in the treatment of two psychiatric conditions, namely generalized social anxiety disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder. The firm added that the NDA was supported by clinical data from a series of safety and efficacy trials that enrolled 600 patients.

Luvox key to Solvay's neuroscience portfolio