Jennerex' viral cancer drug shows efficacy in HCC trial

USA-based Jennerex Biotherapeutics says that clinical data from a trial of JX-594, its genetically-engineered viral cancer treatment, has demonstrated objective efficacy in patients with advanced treatment-refractory liver tumors. The finding was announced at this year's joint meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research, the National Cancer Institute and the European Organization for the Research and Treatment of Cancer in San Francisco.
In the Phase I/II study, which included patients with primary and metastatic liver cancer, seven participants survived for a period of eight months, roughly doubling life expectancy, while a further four are alive 17 months post treatment. The reported data also showed that JX-594 is generally well tolerated.
Jennerex said that, based on the promising findings, it is in the process of initiating a Phase IIa US trial of JX-594 in the liver cancer indication. The firm added that it also plans to begin examining the drug as a treatment for squamous cell cancers of the head and neck early next year.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
