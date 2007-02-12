Jerini and Baxter expand hemophilia R&D accord

German pharmaceutical company Jerini AG says that it has expanded its current R&D collaboration with the German subsidiary of US firm Baxter. The accord, which is focused on the development of a non-intravenous treatment for hemophilia, has been broadened to include two novel therapeutic targets.

Under the terms of the new deal, Jerini will receive upfront payments and funding for the additional development programs, with further milestones due on the achievement of certain preclinical and clinical goals. The Berlin-headquartered company is also entitled to royalty payments based on any products which are successfully commercialized.