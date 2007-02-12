Jerini and Baxter expand hemophilia R&D accord

German pharmaceutical company Jerini AG says that it has expanded its current R&D collaboration with the German subsidiary of US firm Baxter. The accord, which is focused on the development of a non-intravenous treatment for hemophilia, has been broadened to include two novel therapeutic targets.
Under the terms of the new deal, Jerini will receive upfront payments and funding for the additional development programs, with further milestones due on the achievement of certain preclinical and clinical goals. The Berlin-headquartered company is also entitled to royalty payments based on any products which are successfully commercialized.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze