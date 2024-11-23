Jordan Increases Drug Sales Pressure On Iran

Jordan is planning to increase its campaign to market its pharmaceuticalproducts to Iran and to improve its trade in Iranian medicines.
Jordanian Health Minister Aref Bataineh said in Tehran that he will also be examining primary health care and medical services in Iran, reviewing prospects for health care cooperation between Iran and Jordan, and discussing drug registration in the two countries and their joint marketing. He was also due to visit Bahrain to discuss similar issues with Bahraini Health Minister Faisal Mousawi.
The drug sector is a key export earner for Jordan (Marketletter March 3), whose companies produce most essential medicines and conduct some R&D.
