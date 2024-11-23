JPMA Against Govt Drug Price Plans

Following the announcement of the Japanese government's plans on drugpricing (see page 15), the Japanese Pharmaceutical Manufacturers' Association has called for the Ministry of Health and Welfare to reimburse doctors for the market price of prescription medicines rather than designating reference prices for each drug.
Critics feel that under such a system, it would be hard to know how much doctors actually pay pharmaceutical manufacturers, and that drugmakers might overprice products, according to Nikkei America.
The industry association responded that these factors could be monitored by a watchdog group, and that patients could be encouraged to be more cost-conscious by insisting on more information about their prescriptions from the doctors, Nikkei noted.
