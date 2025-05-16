Kaerus Bioscience

The company’s lead asset, KER-0193, is an orally available small molecule modulator of BK (big potassium) channels, designed to correct neuronal hyperexcitability associated with Fragile X syndrome (FXS).

In March 2025, Kaerus reported positive Phase I results for KER-0193, demonstrating safety, tolerability, and dose-proportional pharmacokinetics in 56 healthy volunteers. A pharmaco-EEG substudy confirmed central nervous system target engagement. The U.S. FDA has granted the drug Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations for FXS. A Phase II proof-of-concept study is planned for initiation in 2025.

Kaerus is also exploring BK channel modulation in additional indications, including genetic epilepsies, aiming to build a pipeline in neurological diseases characterized by neuronal dysregulation.

The company was founded by Medicxi, a life sciences-focused investment firm, and is backed by its fund capital. While financing details remain undisclosed, Kaerus has operated in stealth prior to its Phase I data release and is expected to pursue additional funding as it advances toward mid-stage development. The company’s portfolio strategy centers on precision ion channel modulation in underserved pediatric and rare CNS disorders.