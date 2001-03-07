Karen Katen named president of Pfizer Pharma worldwide

Effective April 1, Karen Katen will become president of the PfizerPharmaceuticals Group and executive vice president of Pfizer Inc. As president of PPG, Ms Katen will have responsibility for the company's worldwide pharmaceutical organization. Since 1995, she has served as president of the Pfizer US pharmaceutical organization, a position she will retain, and, in 1997, Ms Katen became executive vice president of PPG.
Commenting on Ms Katen's appointment, Pfizer chief executive Henry McKinnell said her "US organization built an outstanding sales force which, for the sixth straight year, has been acknowledged as the best in the USA. She now brings this record of accomplishment to our worldwide pharmaceutical operation."
