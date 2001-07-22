Kaye reveals new-generation thermal validation system

Kaye Instruments of Germany has introduced its Validator 2000, astand-alone thermal validation solution. It is specifically designed to conform to new US Food and Drug Administration data protection guidelines and European EN requirements for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device manufacturing plants.
Kaye points out that the new FDA regulations (21 CFR Part 11) have mandated procedures to guarantee the integrity of electronic records. The Validator 2000, it adds, meets these requirements with software that prevents unauthorized access, creates secure files and provides protection to ensure that raw data are not modified.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze