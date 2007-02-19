Kentucky's on-line pharmacy regulations

The US state of Kentucky is set to enact new legislation that aims to prevent residents from purchasing prescription drugs on-line without medical supervision. Internet pharmacies that supply drugs to Kentucky residents would have to show both national certification of pharmacy competence and evidence that the patient had visited a physician before the drugs were dispensed.

Another significant element of the new regulations is to require that pharmacies in Kentucky track ephedrine and pseudoephedrene purchases in collaboration with the state's law enforcement agencies. The two products are used by criminals to manufacture "crystal meth" a notoriously dangerous narcotic drug.