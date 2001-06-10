Kenya tightens drug access legislation

Kenya's government has introduced amendments aimed at strengthening itsproposed legislation which would allow imports and local manufacture of generic HIV/ AIDS drugs under World Health Organization exemptions (Marketletter May 21).
The amendments are likely to be debated in parliament during the week of June 11. They address the issues of compulsory licensing and generics, and provide safeguards which would allow the government to be able to deal with a national disaster, Health Minister Sam Ongeri told Reuters, adding that he expects cross-party support for the legislation.
Following the abandonment of its legal case against South Africa's proposed drug access legislation (Marketletters passim), the international pharmaceutical industry has been turning its attention to the legislative developments in Kenya.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze