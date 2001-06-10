Kenya tightens drug access legislation

Kenya's government has introduced amendments aimed at strengthening itsproposed legislation which would allow imports and local manufacture of generic HIV/ AIDS drugs under World Health Organization exemptions (Marketletter May 21).

The amendments are likely to be debated in parliament during the week of June 11. They address the issues of compulsory licensing and generics, and provide safeguards which would allow the government to be able to deal with a national disaster, Health Minister Sam Ongeri told Reuters, adding that he expects cross-party support for the legislation.

Following the abandonment of its legal case against South Africa's proposed drug access legislation (Marketletters passim), the international pharmaceutical industry has been turning its attention to the legislative developments in Kenya.