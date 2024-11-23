Knoll And Boots Speed Up Portfolio Harmonization

Knoll AG and Boots of the UK are to bring forward the transfer ofproducts between the two businesses following the sale of Boots Pharmaceuticals to BASF, Knoll's parent company, in March 1995 (Marketletters passim).

Under the terms of the new agreement, the Boots subsidiary Boots Healthcare International will regain control of Strepsils and other over-the-counter products in India, Pakistan, and Canada, while Knoll will take control of Brufen (ibuprofen) and other global and local prescription products in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

The agreement comes into effect on April 1 in Australia and New Zealand, on May 2 in South Africa and at Boots' discretion from July 1 in India, Pakistan and Canada. It completes the transfer ahead of schedule.