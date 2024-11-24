Sunday 24 November 2024

A biopharma company developing a new class of genetic medicines based on editing RNA.

Korro is generating a portfolio that is designed to harness the body’s RNA editing process to effect a precise yet transient single base edit. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. 

The company uses an oligonucleotide-based approach, which Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary platform with precedented delivery modalities, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide drugs.

Korro Bio inks cardiometabolics deal with Novo Nordisk
17 September 2024
