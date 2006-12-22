Kosan in up to $250M deal with Pfizer

Kosan Biosciences has entered into an agreement with fellow USA-based drugs giant Pfizer that could earn the biotechnology firm up to $250.0 million. The latter will license its motilin agonist program to Pfizer, including the clinical candidate KOS-2187 and related compounds.

Under the terms of the deal, the firms will collaborate on filing of regulatory documents and initiation of a Phase I clinical trial of KOS-2187. Kosan will receive an initial $12.5 million and will be eligible to receive up to $250.0 million for the successful commercialization for one indication, as well as royalties on worldwide sales.