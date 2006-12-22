Kosan in up to $250M deal with Pfizer

Kosan Biosciences has entered into an agreement with fellow USA-based drugs giant Pfizer that could earn the biotechnology firm up to $250.0 million. The latter will license its motilin agonist program to Pfizer, including the clinical candidate KOS-2187 and related compounds.
Under the terms of the deal, the firms will collaborate on filing of regulatory documents and initiation of a Phase I clinical trial of KOS-2187. Kosan will receive an initial $12.5 million and will be eligible to receive up to $250.0 million for the successful commercialization for one indication, as well as royalties on worldwide sales.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze