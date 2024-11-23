L Strength Leads To UK Pharma Stock Downgrade

As the New Year began and sterling continued to strengthen, so druganalysts started downgrading their forecasts for UK pharmaceutical company earnings expectations, particularly for those most exposed to overseas export business.
Among these was NatWest Securities, which downgraded its forecasts by some 10% in consideration of a 15% appreciation in sterling against a basket of foreign currencies since last August.
However, analysts Steve Plag, James Dodwell and Franc Gregori at BZW Research say the frenzy of downgrades in the pharmaceutical sector due to the stronger pound should be treated with caution. The major effect of foreign exchange fluctuations on the sector is translational, they say, and not as in other sectors, transactional. In other words, strengthening sterling does not significantly influence the ability to sell products overseas; rather, the impact is an accounting one when translating the sales and profits of overseas subsidiaries into sterling.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze