Lab test show Biosignal compounds effective against E coli strain

Laboratory trials of Australian firm Biosignal's novel anti-biofilm compounds have shown strong activity against Escherichia coli, the key pathogen causing urinary tract infections. UTIs are the second-most common type of bacterial infection, after those of the respiratory tract. The anti-biofilm compounds prevented biofilm formation of E coli by approximately 90% compared to control.

This is the first significant trial conducted by Biosignal against E coli and the result is particularly encouraging since the anti-biofilm effect was achieved without killing bacteria or inhibiting their growth. Bacterial resistance to antibiotics is largely a function of antibiotics targeting bacterial death or growth inhibition. Biosignal's objective is the effective treatment of bacterial infections while sidestepping resistance.

The trial also lends further credence to the firm's current development of coatings for devices such as urinary catheters and points to future opportunities to minimise infections by combining antibacterial urinary catheters with antibiofilm drugs targeting E coli.