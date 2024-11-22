Latin American OTC Meeting

The World Federation of Proprietary medicine Manufacturers is to hold the First WFPMM latin American Regional Meeting in Buenos Aires at the Alvear Palace Hotel on March 16, 1995.

Host for the meeting will be CAPEMVeL, the newly-formed Argentine association for the over-the-counter medicines industry. Speakers will include World Health Organization assistant director-general Fernando Antezana.

It is planned to hold an organizing meeting of a new grouping - the Latin American OTC Industry Association - immediately after the regional meeting.