Latvia moves to tighten drug safety

Starting on May 1, all medicines sold in Latvia will have to becategorized as either prescription or over-the-counter, and prescriptions will have to be held at pharmacies and drugstores after the drug is issued so that the State Pharmacy Inspectorate can check at any time if a prescription medicine has been sold without a prescription, as currently can be done.
An official at the Welfare Ministry's Pharmacy Department said the new regulations are aimed at improving the safe supply of drugs, to ensure people are not victims of incorrect and irrational use of prescription medicines, reports the LETA news agency.
The State Drug Agency says 4,730 drugs are registered in Latvia, of which 1,462 (31%) are OTCs. They include treatments for flu, sleeping disorders and diarrhea.
